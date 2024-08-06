The Israeli military, which has failed to subdue the resistance fighters in besieged Gaza, has failed to register hundreds of Haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) Jews for military service, local media reported.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said on Monday only 30 Haredi Jews appeared during the day at the conscription office, while 1,000 are supposed to register their names on Monday and Tuesday.

KAN quoted a source in the Israeli army who referred to the low number of registering Haredi Jews for conscription due to a protest held by them that pushed many who intended to join the army to retract.

Israeli police said they arrested three Haredi protesters who rallied in front of the conscription office to protest the drafting of Haredi Jews.

Problematic conscription

In June, Israel's Supreme Court mandated the drafting of Haredi Jews into the army and banned financial aid to religious institutions whose students refused military service.

The ruling sparked an outcry among the religious minority, who protested against joining the military, arguing it would distract them from studying the Jewish holy book, the Torah, a goal they dedicated their lives to.

The protests often led to clashes between protesters and police.

Haredi Jews makeup about 13 percent of Israel's population of approximately 9.9 million have been largely exempt from serving in the military since the establishment of Israel in 1948.