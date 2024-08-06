Bangladesh student protest coordinators have called for the formation of a new interim government with Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus as its chief adviser, according to a video released by the coordinators on Facebook.

Student leaders, who spearheaded a movement against job quotas that turned into a call for Sheikh Hasina to resign, said early on Tuesday that they want a new interim government with Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus as its chief adviser.

"Any government other than the one we recommended would not be accepted," Nahid Islam, one of the organisers of the student movement, said in a video on Facebook with three other organisers.

"We wouldn't accept any army-supported or army-led government."

"We have also had discussions with Muhammad Yunus and he has agreed to take on this responsibility at our invitation," Islam added.

Yunus is a Bangladeshi social entrepreneur, banker, economist and civil society leader who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for founding the Grameen Bank and pioneering the concepts of microcredit and microfinance.

Yunus told Indian media on Monday that Hasina's ouster by student-led protests "is like a second liberation for the people of Bangladesh."

"We were an occupied country as long as she (Hasina) was there. She was behaving like an occupation force, a dictator, a general, controlling everything. Today all the people of Bangladesh feel liberated."

The demand comes after PM Hasina resigned and fled the country to India, ending her 15-year rule amid deadly protests.

Bangladesh's Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said in a broadcast to the nation on state television that Hasina had resigned and the military would form a caretaker government.

"The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed — it is time to stop the violence," said Waker, shortly after jubilant crowds stormed and looted Hasina's official residence.

Zaman plans to meet the protest coordinators at 12 pm local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday, the army separately said in a statement.