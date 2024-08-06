Tech giant Meta has apologised for removing social media posts by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim about the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The apology came on Tuesday, a day after Anwar's office summoned Meta representatives to seek an explanation on why the leader's Facebook and Instagram posts about Haniyeh's death had been removed.

Meta is the parent firm of the two popular social media platforms.

"We apologise for an operational error where content from the Prime Minister's Facebook and Instagram Pages were removed," Meta said in a statement.

"The content has since been restored with the correct newsworthy label."

'Suppression of free expression'