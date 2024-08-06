Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi has met with Mesut Ozcan, the director of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, in the capital Mogadishu.

Late on Monday, the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in the critical areas of diplomatic training and expanding the knowledge base for diplomats.

A statement issued by the Somali Foreign Ministry after the meeting said the discussions also delved into fortifying the relationship between the Turkish academy and the Somali Diplomatic Institute, with a “view to elevating the partnership and fostering a robust exchange of experiences and best practices.”

It said Fiqi expressed profound gratitude to Türkiye for its steadfast support to Somalia.

Ankara has trained more than 80 Somali diplomats over the past 15 years, according to the ministry’s statement.