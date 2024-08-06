The killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in the UK early this week sparked race riots, leading to violent clashes between far-right mobs and anti-racism activists.

Nearly 400 people have been arrested since the beginning of the rioting, which has engulfed many private businesses and damaged public properties.

When Anealla Safdar, Europe editor of Al Jazeera Media Network, recently faced racial harassment on a street of an otherwise peaceful English town of Tonbridge, the hecklers shouted “Tommy, Tommy, Tommy Robinson”.

The name chanted by a “bunch of white 16-year-olds” sent chills down the spine of Safdar, who was walking in her hometown with her two daughters, aged four and six.

“These are not normal times,” she wrote on social media platform X.

So who’s Tommy Robinson, a name that’s become a rallying cry for white supremacists across the UK?

Born as Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon in 1982 in England, Robinson is a British anti-Islam campaigner and one of the UK’s most prominent far-right extremists. He’s also a convicted criminal.

Even though a 17-year-old Briton, Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, from Lancashire, is accused of carrying out the attack, white supremacists have continued to target minorities, citing false online claims that the suspect was an asylum seeker of Muslim faith who had arrived in the UK by small boat in 2023.

Here are some facts to know about Robinson, the man accused of stoking and leading the far-right riots from outside the UK.

- Robinson’s upbringing in Luton, a town with significant racial and religious diversity, played a role in shaping his views. His mother was an Irish immigrant. He attended Putteridge High School where, he says, he witnessed “gang activity” that was divided along racial lines.

- His autobiography, Enemy of the State, includes detailed accounts of alleged gang fights. It also reveals personal grievances that include not being invited to the weddings of two Muslim friends, Kamram and Imram, with whom he bonded at school after they raised money to buy a Porsche together.

- He adopted the pseudonym “Tommy Robinson” in 2009, borrowing the name from a well-known Luton Town football hooligan, to separate his extremist activities from his personal life.

- In 2009, Robinson co-founded the English Defence League (EDL), a far-right anti-Islamic organisation, claiming it was a response to the so-called threat of radical Islam in the UK.

- Under Robinson’s leadership, the EDL organised numerous protests and brawls, often marked by violent clashes with counter-protesters and the police. These protests were condemned for promoting anti-Muslim sentiments. In 2011, he was convicted of leading a street brawl involving 100 people and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.