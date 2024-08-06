TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye's 'Sultans of the Net' move past China to reach Paris 2024 semis
The Crescent Stars eliminate China in 5-set thriller.
Türkiye's 'Sultans of the Net' move past China to reach Paris 2024 semis
Zehra Gunes (18) and Meliha Diken (9) of Türkiye celebrate during the women's volleyball quarterfinal match between China and Turkiye. / Photo: AA / AA
Sena SerimSena Serim
August 6, 2024

Türkiye have reached women's volleyball semifinals by beating China 3-2 on Tuesday at 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Crescent Stars won 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25 and 15-12 in the quarterfinal clash.

Melissa Teresa Vargas rallied Türkiye to victory with 42 points.

Yingynig Li was the top scorer for China with 25 points.

RECOMMENDED

This is the first time in Turkish volleyball history, the team has advanced to the semifinals in the Olympics.

Türkiye will face on Thursday the winners of other quarterfinal clash of Tuesday, between Italy and Serbia.

RelatedSultans of the Net: Türkiye women team’s journey to volleyball glory
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks