Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has dissolved the parliament, ending ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina's era as weeks of protests over quota in government jobs forced her to flee to India.

The parliament came into being after the January 7 national elections, which were boycotted by top opposition parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami.

The presidency in a statement said the decision was taken after discussions with the armed forces chiefs, leaders of political parties, representatives of the civil society and leaders of the student-led protest movement.

The students had given a 24-hour deadline to dissolve the parliament and announce an interim government.

The statement said Khaleda Zia, the main opposition leader and head of BNP, was also released. The 78-year-old and twice the prime minister of Bangladesh was sentenced to 17 years in prison for corruption in 2018.

Police declares strike; Hasina in India