The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the circulation of COVID-19 is rising in all countries while an "alarming decline" in vaccine coverage has been observed.

"The virus is circulating in all countries," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

"Data from our sentinel-based surveillance system across 84 countries reports that the percent of positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 has been rising for several weeks."

Overall, test positivity is above 10 percent, but this fluctuates per region, Kerkhove said, adding that in Europe, percent positivity is above 20 percent.

Wastewater surveillance suggests that the circulation of the virus is 2-20 times higher than what is currently being reported, she said, and warned: "This is significant because the virus continues to evolve and change, which puts us all at risk of a potentially more severe virus that could evade our detection and/or our medical interventions, including vaccination."

"Such high circulation is not 'typical' for respiratory viruses that tend to increase in circulation in the colder months," she said, noting that in recent months, regardless of season, many countries have experienced surges of COVID-19.

She added that even at the Paris 2024, currently, at least 40 athletes have so far tested positive.

These surges, which resulted in increases in hospitalisations and deaths in many countries, need to be prevented, she said.