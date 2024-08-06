On July 31, Ismail Haniyeh, a top Hamas leader, and a key figure in ceasefire negotiations, was assassinated by Israel in Tehran, Iran.

His killing has heightened concerns that prospects for peace will be jeopardised in the nearly 10-month-long war in Gaza.

It has also revealed a pattern of Israeli assassinations of top Hamas leaders carried out during critical junctures for peace.

Yahya Ayyash (1996)

Nicknamed “The Engineer”, Ayyash was one of Hamas’s top military strategists. He was assassinated on January 5, 1996, when his booby-trapped cellular phone exploded in his hands, in what was then PLO-ruled Gaza.

It was the third year of the Oslo Accord, an agreement signed by Palestinian and Israeli leaders at the White House to initiate a process leading to a two-state solution that would finally bring an end to decades of conflict.

In the months following the assassination, Hamas retaliated with four suicide attacks in nine days, killing 59 people in three cities across Israel.

Ahmed Yassin (2004)

Ahmed Yassin was the co-founder and spiritual leader of Hamas. Israel assassinated him in a helicopter missile strike on March 22, 2004 as he left a mosque in Gaza City, a year after a failed attempt.

About a year before his assassination, on December 1, 2003, Yassin had stated that Hamas was prepared to enter into a long-term truce with Israel.

“But the enemy (...) must pull out from all the Palestinian territories and (...) remove all shapes and kinds of occupation,” Yassin had declared on December 1, 2003.