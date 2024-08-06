National Union of Students (NUS) UK has strongly condemned the recent surge in xenophobic, racist, and anti-Muslim violence in the country amid far-right protests that have been fueled by misinformation on social media.

The recent attacks against ethnic minorities are isolated incidents but are manifestations of a dangerous and growing narrative, the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

This narrative, it argued, has normalised racist and anti-migrant sentiments across the UK.

By consistently blaming immigration for various societal issues such as long NHS (National Health Service) waiting lists, job losses, and the cost of living crisis, this rhetoric has seeped into the educational sector, contributing to the vilification of international and refugee students, it says.

"The UK must be a sanctuary where migrants can live safely, free from fear, and thrive through their hard work and contributions to society."

In these challenging times, the NUS calls on student leaders and allies to remain vigilant.