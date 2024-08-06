WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's coercive displacement diktats fatigue Palestinians in Gaza: UN
According to UN, repeated displacements of Palestinians in Gaza poses a major hinderance access to aid and basic services.
Israel's coercive displacement diktats fatigue Palestinians in Gaza: UN
Palestinians face insecurity and harsh living conditions in displacement sites, UN says. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2024

The UN has warned of "multiple rounds of displacement" causing "fatigue" among the people of Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks and evacuation orders.

"Ongoing hostilities and repeated evacuation orders in Gaza continue to severely constrain aid operations and deepen the suffering that Palestinians are facing," deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq said: “Many families remain in areas placed under evacuation due to high levels of insecurity and the lack of safety across Gaza, as well as harsh living conditions in displacement sites, where there is limited access to aid and basic services."

"They are also fatigued by multiple rounds of displacement," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Reiterating the need to provide humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, Haq also said "Those who choose to leave their homes must be able to do so safely and they must be allowed to return as soon as circumstances allow."

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Related'Everyone was naked and bleeding': Israeli torture of Palestinians exposed
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks