TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Major Turkish defence projects discussed at presidential complex
The Steel Dome project, the indigenous Kaan fighter jet, the Bayraktar TB3, Akinci and Aksungur UAVs (drones) and various unmanned aerial and maritime vehicles will be discussed at the meeting.
Major Turkish defence projects discussed at presidential complex
Chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the committee convened at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
August 6, 2024

Türkiye’s Defence Industry Executive Committee has discussed its goals, top projects, and the level achieved by the domestic industry, which in recent years has hit new highs and set new records.

Chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the committee convened at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

“Assessments were made of the level achieved by Türkiye’s defence industry, future goals, and critical projects,” said the country’s Communications Directorate on X.

“The commitment to supporting the domestic and national defence industry was underlined,” it added.

During the meeting, the Steel Dome project was discussed, which focuses on integrating layered air defence systems, sensors, and weapons into a network, providing a common air picture in real time, and using artificial intelligence to assist decision-makers.

The meeting also discussed projects for air defence and missile systems, Türkiye's indigenous Kaan fighter jet, Bayraktar TB3, Akinci and Aksungur UAVs (drones) and various unmanned aerial and maritime vehicles.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish UAVs have gained fame in such conflicts as Ukraine, and won contracts from countries around the world. A growing percentage of weapons and vehicles used by the Turkish Armed Forces is also made domestically.

“The meeting also addressed projects for enhancing the country's space access capabilities, systems for improving situational awareness on land, air, and sea, electronic warfare systems, and defence systems against mini/micro UAVs and swarm-capable kamikaze unmanned maritime vehicles,” it added.

Projects for modernising tanks and fighter jets, developing engines and power systems for vehicles, and procuring command, control, and communication systems also were discussed during the meeting, it added.

Highlighting satisfaction with the progress in Türkiye’s defence industry, the meeting underlined the need to continue with increased determination, using domestic technologies.

RelatedNATO chief Stoltenberg praises Türkiye's defence industry efforts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks