WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Siege is not quiet': Who is Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' new political chief?
Yahya Sinwar literally grew up in the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and is seen as a key player in Palestinian national reconciliation.
'Siege is not quiet': Who is Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' new political chief?
Sinwar will replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran . / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2024

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has appointed Yahya Sinwar as its new political chief.

Sinwar, who until now was the group's Gaza chief, will replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel in Tehran after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president on July 31.

By choosing him as the group's chief Hamas "is sending a strong message to the occupation that Hamas continues its path of resistance", a senior Hamas official told AFP.

The 61-year-old is a security operator "par excellence", according to Abu Abdallah, a Hamas member who spent years alongside him in Israeli jails.

"He makes decisions in the utmost calm, but is intractable when it comes to defending the interests of Hamas," Abu Abdallah told AFP in 2017 after his former co-detainee was elected Hamas's leader in Gaza.

Born in the Khan Younis refugee camp in 1962 in southern Gaza, Sinwar joined Hamas when Sheikh Ahmed Yassin founded the group around the time the first Palestinian Intifada began in 1987.

He is regarded as one of the key players between the Qassam Brigades, and the organisation's politburo. He has taken the lead in reassessing Hamas's solidarity connections.

RelatedHow is Hamas still able to fight back against the Israeli military?

A single Palestinian state

Sinwar dreams of a single Palestinian state bringing together besieged Gaza, the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

RECOMMENDED

Sinwar has often reiterated that he won't tolerate anyone who stands in the way of reconciliation with Fatah.

He has been reportedly sending emissaries to Mahmoud Abbas for reconciliation.

He was among 1,027 Palestinian and Israeli Arab prisoners released by Israel in exchange for Hamas’s freeing of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011.

In a 2018 interview, Sinwar argued that a "new war is in no one's interest, certainly not our interest."

"Hamas leadership is trying to reach a lengthy truce with Israel. In the past such truces have resulted in increased food and much-needed medical shipments that are currently denied or withheld for long periods at a time by Israeli authorities" he added.

When asked about the Israeli siege of Gaza and his response to it?

Sinwar said "I'm not saying I won't fight anymore. I'm saying I don't want any more wars. What I want is an end to the siege. My first commitment is to act in the interest of my people; to protect them and to defend their right for freedom and independence."

"The siege is not quiet," he added.

RelatedFirst interview of Hamas leader in Israeli paper speaks of peace and truce
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks