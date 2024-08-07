Wednesday, August 7, 2024

1546 GMT — Israel and Hamas are close to reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, a White House official has said.

"There is a good proposal before both sides, and they need to both accept that proposal so we can get this in place.

"We are as close as we think we have ever been," National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told the reporters.

The US believes that both sides "need to do a final bit of work" to get to a conclusion, he added.

1702 GMT — Israel's Gaza attacks have created serious environmental crisis: Experts

Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza has created an environmental catastrophe that threatens both immediate and long-term health risks for Palestinians, according to experts and recent reports.

A report by the Netherlands-based organisation PAX for Peace titled "War and Garbage in Gaza" paints a grim picture of the territory's waste management crisis.

According to the report, at least 225 waste collection sites of varying sizes dot Gaza, but Israeli military operations have damaged collection vehicles and blocked access to disposal areas.

The result is hundreds of thousands of tons of solid waste accumulating in streets and fields.

1653 GMT — Hamas leader's killing risks 'wider conflict', Islamic bloc chair warns

The "heinous" killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh risks tipping the Middle East into "wider conflict", the chair of a Saudi-based bloc has said.

The comments from Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara came as a senior Iranian official said during the same meeting that the Islamic republic would need to defend itself from Israel, which it blames for Haniyeh's assassination last week in Tehran.

Iranian and Palestinian officials called for Wednesday's gathering of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, saying the body needed to respond to the killing of the Hamas political leader.

"This heinous act serves only to escalate the existing tensions potentially leading to a wider conflict that could involve the entire region," said Tangara, whose country currently chairs the OIC.

1647 GMT — WHO chief says agency sending more than 1M polio vaccines to Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the UN agency is sending more than one million polio vaccines to Gaza.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference that the vaccines will be administered in the coming weeks.

"The detection of polio in wastewater in Gaza is a tell-tale sign that the virus has been circulating in the community, putting unvaccinated children at risk," said Tedros.

1644 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Contship Ono ship, two US destroyers in Red Sea

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has said that it had targeted a ship identified as the Contship Ono with ballistic missiles in the Red Sea, as well as two US destroyers heading northwards in the waterway.

1556 GMT — Egypt asks its airlines to avoid Tehran airspace for three hours on Thursday

Egypt instructed all of its airlines to avoid Iranian air space for a three-hour period in the early morning on Thursday amid tension between Israel and Iran.

The NOTAM, a safety notice provided to pilots, said the instruction would be in effect from 0100-0400 GMT.

"All Egyptian carriers shall avoid overflying Tehran (Flight Information Region) FIR. No flight plan will be accepted overflying such territory," the notice said, referring to the three-hour period provided.

1535 GMT — Tension with Lebanon ‘may escalate into war,’ Israel’s defence minister says

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned that the escalating tension along the border with Lebanon may deteriorate into a war.

“As things stand, (Hezbollah leader Hassan) Nasrallah may drag Lebanon into paying extremely heavy prices. They can’t even imagine what might happen,” Gallant said as he attended a drill simulating a conflict in Lebanon.

“This may also deteriorate into a war. It’s not theoretical, it’s real,” he added in statements cited by The Times of Israel newspaper.

1530 GMT — Iran's response to Hamas leader's killing will happen at right time, acting foreign minister says

Iran's response to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will take place "at the right time and in the appropriate shape", Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said in a statement.

Iran and Palestinian group Hamas accuse Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination on July 31. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility.

1408 GMT — Türkiye submits declaration to top UN court to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel

Türkiye has submitted a declaration to the UN’s highest court saying that it is joining South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

The Turkish delegation including Turkish Ambassador in The Hague Selcuk Unal and Justice and Development (AK) Party Istanbul lawmaker Cuneyt Yuksel submitted Türkiye’s file to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Türkiye thus became a party to the genocide case, joining Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, and Spain, who have also joined South Africa, which first filed the case last December.

1401 GMT — WHO says polio vaccine campaign hurt by lack of Gaza ceasefire

The World Health Organisation is working on a polio vaccination campaign for Gaza after the virus was detected there, officials have said, although the absence of a ceasefire in Israel's war on the enclave presents multiple roadblocks.

"We need a ceasefire, even a temporary ceasefire to successfully undertake these campaigns. Otherwise, we risk the virus spreading further, including across borders," said Hanan Balkhy, regional WHO Director.

Balkhy also pointed out the risk of the development of antimicrobial resistance within Gaza, and the possibility of such strains spreading into other countries.

1355 GMT —International community must stop 'genocide' in Gaza: Fidan

The international community must act to stop 'genocide' in Gaza; there is a need to put pressure on Israel and its supporters, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan has said.

1332 GMT — Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says

Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression against its interests and security, President Masoud Pezeshkian told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, state media has reported, amid an increase in regional tensions following the killing in Tehran last week of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

1309GMT —Israeli air strikes kill several Palestinians in Khan Younis

Hospital authorities have said that two Israeli air strikes have killed at least eight people in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The first strike hit a house in a refugee camp in the city's west, killing three people, according to Nasser Hospital, where the bodies were taken.

A second strike hit tents for displaced people in the Absa area east of Khan Younis, killing five.

1220 GMT — Israel calls for ‘Palestinian self-management’ in occupied West Bank

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called for "Palestinian self-management" in the occupied West Bank with security and foreign affairs under Israel's control.