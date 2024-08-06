Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have appeared together for the first time as the Democratic Party's White House ticket at the start of a multi-day tour of swing states they hope to win in November.

Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, and Walz, her pick for vice president, held a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, a state seen as critical to their ability to beat Republican rival Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, in what is expected to be a close election.

"Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future," she said. "I'm here today because I've found such a leader, Governor Tim Walz of the great state of Minnesota."

Speaking to a raucous crowd of more than 10,000 at Temple University, Harris described Walz's background as a former high school teacher and football coach, an Army National Guard veteran and a former congressman, before predicting that he would earn a new title in November: vice president of the United States.

"He's the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big," she said.

"I couldn’t be prouder to be on this ticket, and to help make Kamala Harris the next President of the United States," Walz said at the rally.

"These same values I learned on the family farm and tried to instill in my students, I took to Congress and the state capital, and now, Vice President Harris and I are running to take them to the White House," he added.

Walz also assailed Republican White House nominee Trump as being too selfish to serve Americans.

"Donald Trump — he sees the world differently. He doesn't know the first thing about service because he's too busy serving himself," Walz told the packed arena.

Harris also attacked Trump at the rally, saying, as an ex-prosecutor, "I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women, fraudsters who scammed consumers, cheaters who broke the rules. So, hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump's type."