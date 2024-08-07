Toronto police have detonated an explosive device that was found inside a building at the University of Toronto Scarborough, authorities said.

The police department confirmed in an email on Tuesday that a suspicious package found by campus security inside the Environmental Sciences and Chemistry building did contain some explosive device, and that it was safely detonated.

The University of Toronto Scarborough said that other buildings had been searched for suspicious packages, but that none had been found.

Police gave school officials the "all clear."

The Environmental Sciences and Chemistry building remains closed, school officials said, but the rest of campus is open.