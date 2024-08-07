Dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters have broken into an Israeli army base near Tel Aviv, the military said, as demonstrations against call-up orders for religious Jews previously exempt from conscription continued to flare.

The military condemned Tuesday's incident at the Tel Hashomer base, which occurred after protesters managed to break in before being cleared by police.

"Breaking into a military base is a serious offence and is against the law," the military said in a statement which insisted to bring to justice the protestors who continue with this "violent behaviour."

Video footage shared by the Israeli police showed dozens of men in the traditional black suits and hats worn by the ultra-Orthodox Jews confronting lines of police outside the base.

The demonstrations, which took place as Israel braced for an expected barrage of missiles from Iran over Tel Aviv's assassination of Hamas negotiator Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, underscored the deep splits that have widened in Israeli society ten months after the start of the carnage in besieged Gaza.

'Operational necessity'

Israel's Supreme Court ordered the government in June to end a longstanding exemption and draft ultra-Orthodox Haredi seminary students into the military, over the bitter objections of the community and religious parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.

The first call-up papers were sent out about two weeks ago, and the draftees are due to report to recruitment centres.

Draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews date back to the early days of the state of Israel, when the first prime minister, the Socialist David Ben-Gurion, exempted about 400 students from military service so they could devote themselves to religious study.

At the time, the Haredis were a tiny minority, but the exemptions have become an increasing problem as the community has expanded to make up more than 13 percent of Israel's population, a proportion expected to reach around a third within 40 years due to a high birth rate.