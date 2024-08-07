St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has defeated US Rep. Cori Bush in a Democratic primary in St. Louis, marking the second time this year that one of the party’s incumbents has been ousted in an expensive contest that reflected deep divisions over Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

Bush, a member of the progressive congressional group known as the “Squad,” was seeking a third term in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, which includes St. Louis city and part of St. Louis County.

Bell was heavily favoured to carry this overwhelmingly Democratic district in November, when his party is aiming to retake control of the US House.

Bell’s campaign received a big boost from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee [AIPAC], whose super political action committee, United Democracy Project, spent $8.5 million to oust Bush.

She was targeted after repeated criticism of Israel's genocial war in Gaza.

It was a gameplan that worked earlier this year in New York.

In June, United Democracy Project spent $15 million to defeat another Squad member — U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Bowman lost to George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist.