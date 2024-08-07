WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cori Bush defeated after pro-Israel group spends $8.5M to oust her
Wesley Bell defeats "Squad" member Cori Bush after pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC used power of money to take out a second member of the progressive group.
Cori Bush defeated after pro-Israel group spends $8.5M to oust her
Cori Bush (D-MO) speaks during a press conference alongside lawmakers and university union members on protecting the right of free speech, following a crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 23, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
August 7, 2024

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has defeated US Rep. Cori Bush in a Democratic primary in St. Louis, marking the second time this year that one of the party’s incumbents has been ousted in an expensive contest that reflected deep divisions over Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

Bush, a member of the progressive congressional group known as the “Squad,” was seeking a third term in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, which includes St. Louis city and part of St. Louis County.

Bell was heavily favoured to carry this overwhelmingly Democratic district in November, when his party is aiming to retake control of the US House.

Bell’s campaign received a big boost from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee [AIPAC], whose super political action committee, United Democracy Project, spent $8.5 million to oust Bush.

She was targeted after repeated criticism of Israel's genocial war in Gaza.

It was a gameplan that worked earlier this year in New York.

In June, United Democracy Project spent $15 million to defeat another Squad member — U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Bowman lost to George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist.

RECOMMENDED

Israel's 'ethnic cleansing campaign' in Gaza

In October, Bush called the Israeli carnage in Gaza an "ethnic cleansing campaign."

Bush wrote on social media that Israel's "collective punishment against Palestinians for Hamas's actions is a war crime."

Her comments prompted far-right and Zionist backlash, even among some supporters in her district. Bell, who had been planning a Senate run against incumbent Republican Josh Hawley, instead opted to challenge Bush.

He told The Associated Press last month that Bush's comments about Israel were "wrong and offensive."

Bush responded by saying that the donors behind AIPAC support former president Donald Trump and other Republicans.

"This is only the beginning," Bush told the AP. "Because if they can unseat me, then they’re going to continue to come after more Democrats."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks