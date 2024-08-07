Sea turtle strandings have ticked up at an alarming rate in New England, but now the reptiles are close to receiving a lifeline from Congress to help them stay in the water.

Congress is nearing passage of the Sea Turtle Rescue Assistance and Rehabilitation Act, which would create a new $33 million federal grant programme to fund institutions around the country that rescue, rehabilitate and research stranded turtles.

The aid would arrive as scientists and federal authorities are sounding the alarm that an increasing number of cold-stunned turtles are washing up on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, likely as a result of climate crisis.

Less than 50 sea turtles were found stranded on Cape Cod in 2000, but by 2022 that number ballooned to 866, said Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Quick action is needed to help the turtles because all six species of sea turtle found in the US are threatened or endangered, Markey said.

Turtles face "extinction and environmental wipeout" without assistance, said Markey, the sponsor of the turtle act.

"Our current rescue efforts are largely volunteer and underfunded, forcing our aquariums to shell out to keep our shelled friends safe," he said. "We will not let these rescue and rehabilitation organisations, much less sea turtles, sink."

The annual average number of cold-stunned turtles in Massachusetts has also increased over time.