Russia accuses Ukraine of opening 'second front' in Africa
The Ukrainian foreign ministry rejects the accusations, affirming its adherence to international law.
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2024

Russia said Ukraine was opening a "second front" in Africa after Mali and Niger broke off diplomatic relations with Kiev, accusing it of support for "terrorist groups".

"Unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield, the criminal regime of Volodymyr Zelenskyy has opened a second front in Africa," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the RIA Novosti news agency on Wednesday.

Zakharova accused Ukraine of "pandering to terrorist groups in countries on the continent friendly to Moscow".

Tuareg-led separatists have said they killed 84 fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group and 47 Malian soldiers in an attack last month in northern Mali.

Mali accused a senior Ukrainian official of having admitted Kiev's role in the attack and broke off diplomatic relations on August 5.

Cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine

Government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said the government had been shocked to learn of remarks by Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence agency, the GUR.

Yusov had "admitted Ukraine's involvement in a cowardly, treacherous and barbaric attack by armed terrorist groups" that had led to the deaths of Malian soldiers, Maiga's statement added.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Yusov said the whole world was aware that the rebels "had received the necessary data that allowed them to carry out their operation against the Russian war criminals".

Niger said Tuesday it too was cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine "with immediate effect".

Referring to the same attack in Mali, Niger said it would ask the UN Security Council to debate Ukraine's "aggression", government spokesman Amadou Abdramane said in a televised statement.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said Monday that Ukraine "unconditionally adheres to the norms of international law" and "firmly rejects the accusations of the transitional government of Mali", adding that it regretted Bamako's "hasty" decision.

SOURCE:AFP
