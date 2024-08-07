British police are bracing for another night of violence amid concerns that far-right groups plan to target as many as 30 locations around the United Kingdom following a week of rioting and disorder.

Authorities are mobilising about 6,000 specially trained officers this week to respond to disorder throughout the UK, and London’s Metropolitan Police Service said on Wednesday it would do “everything in our power” to protect the capital.

“We know about the events planned by hateful and divisive groups across the capital,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine of the Met said late Tuesday.

“They’ve made their intention to cause disruption and division very clear … We will not tolerate this on our streets.”

UK cities and towns across have been wracked by violence for the past week as angry mobs egged on by far-right extremists have clashed with police and counter-demonstrators.

Muslim community leaders have advised calm and asked followers not to become victims of any instigation at the hands of far-right rioters.

The violence was sparked by the spread of misinformation about the identity of the suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed three young girls in the seaside community of Southport.

The suspect was falsely identified as an immigrant and a Muslim.

Prosecutions underway

Rioters spouting anti-immigrant slogans have attacked mosques and hotels housing asylum-seekers, with reports emerging of violent counterattacks in some communities.

Internet chat groups have shared a list of law firms specialising in immigration and advice agencies as possible targets for gatherings on Wednesday.