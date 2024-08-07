Türkiye has unveiled a cutting-edge air defence initiative that promises to strengthen its ability to protect its national airspace.

The project called Steel Dome will integrate existing air defence systems into a cohesive and advanced network, Haluk Gorgun, the Secretary of Turkish Defence Industries, said.

The homegrown project will ensure that Türkiye's layered air defence systems, sensors, and weapons are seamlessly interconnected. This will enhance Türkiye's ability to respond to potential aerial threats with unprecedented speed and accuracy, officials say.

Thanks to advanced integration supported by artificial intelligence, the project will provide operational centres and decision-makers with real-time situational awareness.

The Steel Dome is a collaborative effort involving some of Türkiye’s leading defence organisations.