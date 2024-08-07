Türkiye has submitted its application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to intervene in the genocide case against Israel, seeking to hold Tel Aviv accountable for its ongoing war crimes against the Palestinian people in besieged Gaza.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the appeal on Wednesday. "Emboldened by the impunity it has received for its crimes, Israel is killing more and more innocent Palestinians every day," Fidan wrote on X, condemning Israel's relentless atrocities.

"The international community must do its part to stop the genocide and put the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters," he added, vowing that Türkiye "will make every effort" for that cause.

South Africa approached the ICJ late last year, arguing that Israel's devastating war has caused a humanitarian crisis and violates the 1948 Genocide Convention. Several countries have since joined the proceedings.

After closely following the case and conducting meticulous evaluations regarding the possibilities of intervention, Türkiye announced its decision to intervene on May 1.

The country has now become a party to the genocide case, joining Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, and Spain, who have also joined South Africa, which first filed the case last December.

Commitment to justice