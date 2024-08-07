TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye committed to supporting dialogue in Venezuela: Erdogan
Erdogan conveys his appreciation for Venezuela's support for Palestine in the face of Israeli oppression.
Türkiye committed to supporting dialogue in Venezuela: Erdogan
Venezuela is one of Türkiye’s largest trade partners in the Latin America region. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
August 7, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting the dialogue process within Venezuela in a phone call with President Nicolas Maduro.

The two leaders discussed various topics including the state of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Venezuela, as well as regional and global issues, the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Erdogan extended his best wishes to Venezuela, expressing hopes for peace, prosperity, and well-being for its people.

Additionally, Erdogan conveyed his appreciation for Venezuela's support for Palestine in the face of Israeli oppression.

RECOMMENDED

Venezuela is one of Türkiye’s largest trade partners in the Latin America region.

The bilateral trade grew to $850 million in 2021 from $150 million in 2019 and the two countries eyes to increase their current trade volume to $3 billion.

The two countries have maintained a productive and improving relationship at all levels, with great potential for collaboration in the economy, trade, mining, energy, agriculture and tourism sectors.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan