Palestinian resistance group Hamas has welcomed Türkiye's decision to join the Gaza genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Hamas on Wednesday called the Turkish move a confirmation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people's support for the justice of the Palestinian cause.

In a statement published on Telegram, the movement called on all countries of the world “to take immediate steps to join the case filed before the ICJ and to work on forming a united front to end the Nazi occupation of our occupied lands and to end its threat to the security and peace of the region.”

Related Türkiye to 'make every effort' in support of genocide case against Israel

Nearly 40,000 people killed

Ankara on Wednesday submitted a declaration to the UN’s highest court, saying that it is joining South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel.