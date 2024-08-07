TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish top diplomat, UK counterpart discuss situation in Gaza
Israel is obstructing the ceasefire in Gaza, says Hakan Fidan in a phone call with Britain's David Lammy, warning that the conflict could spill over into the region.
Turkish top diplomat, UK counterpart discuss situation in Gaza
Fidan stressed that “Israel’s aggression needs to be halted.” / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
August 7, 2024

The Turkish foreign minister has discussed Israel’s 10-month-old war against Palestine's Gaza in a phone call with his British counterpart.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli wrote on X that Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday, covering recent developments in Gaza and rising tensions in the region.

"Israel is the party opposing the ceasefire, highlighting the risk of the conflict spreading to a regional level,” Fidan told Lammy, the spokesperson said.

During the call, Fidan also stressed that “Israel’s aggression needs to be halted.”

RECOMMENDED

In defiance of a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation as it continues its offensive on Gaza since a Hamas-led blitz on October 7 last year.

Ten months into the genocidal Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.​​​​​​​

Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, and is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military offensive.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan