Thousands of anti-racism protesters converge in several UK cities
Police as well as several thousand gather in Walthamstow area of north London to counter nearly 100 acts of violence planned by far-right extremists in British capital, while similar rallies are taking place in Birmingham, Bristol and Liverpool.
A protester holds a placard reading "Racists not welcome here" during a counter demonstration against an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists in the Walthamstow suburb of London on August 7, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
August 7, 2024

Thousands of anti-racism protesters have taken to the streets in several English cities to oppose violent far-right demonstrations that have gripped the country in recent days and targeted Muslims, immigrants and asylum-seekers.

Several thousand people gathered in the Walthamstow area of north London to counter a far-right protest that had been announced for there, an AFP journalist said late on Wednesday, while similar rallies took place in Birmingham, Bristol and Liverpool.

Britain’s deputy prime minister said the police is ready to respond to nearly 100 acts of violence planned by far-right extremists in London in the coming hours and that there will be "no excuse" for thuggery in the streets.

Meanwhile, the United States voiced support for ally Britain in its bid to quell far-right violence.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States supported freedom of assembly "but that does not in any way justify violence, does not justify rioting."

"UK authorities are well within their rights to use all law enforcement authorities to hold those accountable who engage in violent activities," Miller told reporters.

Online disinformation

The far-right violence erupted after three children were murdered in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England.

Online disinformation said the assailant was Muslim or a recent migrant, and far-right social media channels have since advertised the rallies.

Authorities have since identified the attacker as Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old born in Cardiff, Wales to Rwandan parents of Christian faith, but this has done little to deter the far-right mobs.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa and has US citizenship, has angered the UK government with a series of provocative tweets, including one that said a British "civil war is inevitable."

Tommy Robinson a far-right agitator is accused of helping stoke England's worst riots in over a decade — seemingly from a sun lounger in Cyprus.

While anti-immigrant demonstrators have been chanting his name at disturbances over the past week, Robinson has been commenting on the protests from abroad through countless social media posts.

"As disorder spreads... don't say I didn't warn you," the 41-year-old said on X to his 900,000 followers on Wednesday last week, the second night of rioting.

Robinson was filmed by AFPTV this week relaxing by a swimming pool at a five-star hotel in the Cypriot resort town of Ayia Napa.

Cyprus police told AFP they believed Robinson was still on the island, and they have informed British authorities they are keeping an eye on him.

However, Robinson claimed on Wednesday that he wasn't there.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
