Thousands of anti-racism protesters have taken to the streets in several English cities to oppose violent far-right demonstrations that have gripped the country in recent days and targeted Muslims, immigrants and asylum-seekers.

Several thousand people gathered in the Walthamstow area of north London to counter a far-right protest that had been announced for there, an AFP journalist said late on Wednesday, while similar rallies took place in Birmingham, Bristol and Liverpool.

Britain’s deputy prime minister said the police is ready to respond to nearly 100 acts of violence planned by far-right extremists in London in the coming hours and that there will be "no excuse" for thuggery in the streets.

Meanwhile, the United States voiced support for ally Britain in its bid to quell far-right violence.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States supported freedom of assembly "but that does not in any way justify violence, does not justify rioting."

"UK authorities are well within their rights to use all law enforcement authorities to hold those accountable who engage in violent activities," Miller told reporters.

Related Who is Tommy Robinson, a convicted criminal stoking far-right riots in UK?

Online disinformation

The far-right violence erupted after three children were murdered in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England.