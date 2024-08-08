The sudden fall and quick flight of Bangladesh's Shiekh Hasina and the immediate reshaping of the South Asian country's political landscape have stoked multiple emotions among Bangladeshis living in the United States, with many elated to see the "Generation Z" bringing about a "second liberation" of the country and others concerned over what the future holds for nearly 170 million people in a new set up.

Mahbubur Meenar, a professor of geography and planning at Rowan University in New Jersey, told TRT World that the weeks since the start of the student-led protests "were filled with mixed emotions and sleepless nights."

"What unfolded was unbelievable and unprecedented, even considering historic student-driven revolutions in both pre-and post-independence Bangladesh," he said.

"I felt guilt because, before this revolution, I had lost hope in our Gen Z kids, thinking they were too self-obsessed and privileged," Meenar said.

Reflecting on the government crackdown on the protesters in which over 300 people were killed and hundreds wounded, Meenar said he was worried to see hundreds of students and the public being killed and thousands detained "by this fascist regime."

"But I also felt strong and hopeful because it wasn't just a Gen Z revolution; parents, teachers, and the general public joined them to succeed."

The weeks of instability in Bangladesh started as peaceful protests by students, who demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs.

However, the protests quickly morphed into an open revolt that ousted Hasina and her Awami League party from 15-year rule, which was marked by human rights abuses, corruption, allegations of rigged elections and a brutal crackdown on her opponents.

Hasina found a safe haven in neighbouring India whose leaders have been very close to her government for over a decade. It is still unclear where she would go next. The Bar Association of Bangladesh's Supreme Court has urged New Delhi to extradite Hasina.

For Abdul Ahmed, who owns and runs a supermarket in the US state of Virginia, the successes achieved by the protesters could return to old broken system if the new government does not retain order and run the administration honestly.

Ahmed called on the new government "to be honest, quell the violence and retain order so that the country could get back on its feet again."

"And hopefully, Bangladesh will come back again in a good position," Ahmed told TRT World.

Hopes for Muhammad Yunus

Following Hasina's ouster and a meeting involving President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the chiefs of the country's armed forces, and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was confirmed to be the head of the transitional government.