Thursday, August 8, 2024

1616 GMT— Five Palestinians were killed and two others injured following an Israeli air strike that targeted a residential home in the northeastern part of Khan Younis, a city located in southern Gaza.

The Civil Defense report said in a statement that the bodies of the five victims were recovered from the Al Qarara town in eastern Khan Younis, while search efforts continued for potential survivors beneath the rubble.

The air strike caused significant damage to the targeted home, and rescue teams, alongside residents, are still searching for any missing individuals, witnesses reported.

The attack occurred amid a large-scale evacuation of several areas in eastern Khan Younis, following warnings from the Israeli military earlier in the day.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraeecalled on residents in the towns of Salqa, al-Qarara, Bani Suheila, Abasan, and Khuza'a, Sheikh Nasser, al-Satar, and al-Mahatta to evacuate immediately towards what he called a “humanitarian zone” west of Khan Younis.

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing the area under intense artillery fire, adding to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

1553 GMT — Italy's Meloni urges Iran to avoid escalation in Middle East

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to avoid escalation in the Middle East during a call, the government said in a statement.

During the talks, Meloni "emphasised the need to prevent the expansion of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, including with reference to Lebanon, urging her counterpart to avoid further escalation and to reopen the path to dialogue," the Italian prime minister's office said.

1551 GMT — Egypt condemns Israeli minister's comments about justifying Palestinian starvation to death in Gaza

Egypt condemned Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's call to starve Palestinians in Gaza to death, calling it “disgraceful and unacceptable in both form and content.”

“Egypt condemns Smotrich's remarks, which claimed there is a moral justification for starving Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasised that “the lives and security of Palestinians in Gaza are the responsibility of the occupying state (Israel) under international law."

It described the Israeli finance minister's comments as “disgraceful and unacceptable in both form and content.”

1353 GMT — Indonesia reiterates commitment to peace, ceasefire in Gaza

Indonesia reiterated its commitment to “peace efforts and the promotion” of a much-demanded ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Our focus remains on achieving peace, which involves advocating for a cease-fire and ensuring that humanitarian aid can be delivered without obstacles,” Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said during a press conference at the Presidential Palace, local English daily Jakarta Globe reported.

Her remarks came days after the appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the new Hamas political leader following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of assassinating Haniyeh, but Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its responsibility.

Reiterating Jakarta’s support for a two-state solution as the basis for peace between Israel and Palestine, Rento highlighted her country’s “active” role in supporting Palestinian independence and its efforts to gain UN recognition.

1321 GMT — Palestine condemns Israeli decision to revoke accreditation of Norwegian diplomats

Palestine denounced an Israeli decision to revoke the accreditation of Norwegian diplomats dealing with the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority as a “violation of international law.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry revoked the accreditation of eight Norwegian diplomats dealing with the Palestinian Authority in response to Oslo’s recognition of Palestine as a state.

"We reject Israel's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of Norway's representatives to the Palestinian Authority," Ahmed al-Deek, a political adviser to the Palestinian foreign minister, told Anadolu.

“This decision is illegal and rejected as Norway's representation is part of the existing status quo that must not be changed,” he said, calling the Israeli move a “violation of international law.”

"The occupying state has no right to take this measure because the diplomats are representatives to the internationally recognised State of Palestine," al-Deek said.

1254 GMT — Israeli drone strike injures 3 in southern Lebanon amid tension with Hezbollah

Three people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah, the Health Ministry said.

The attack targeted the border town of Yaroun, the ministry added in a statement.

The state-run National News Agency reported another Israeli air strike on a house in the town of Doueir.

No information was yet available about casualties.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid a months-long exchange of cross-border fire.

1249 GMT — US faces protests in Japan for opposing Nagasaki’s refusal to invite Israel

Scores of pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside Washington’s diplomatic mission in Tokyo to protest the US opposition to the Nagasaki government’s decision to keep Israel away from an event to commemorate the 1945 nuclear bombing of Japan.

Videos posted on social media platform X showed protesters chanting pro-Palestine and anti-Israel slogans and police stopping them from approaching the embassy building.

Carrying tri-colour Palestinian flags, the protesters could be heard chanting “Free Free Gaza”, “No No occupation”, and "Yes Yes liberation” in a video posted by peace activist Thoton Akimoto, who has been vocal against Israeli invasion of Gaza.

1247 GMT — Iran says Hamas leader's killing a costly 'strategic mistake' by Israel

Israel committed a costly "strategic mistake" with its killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, Iran's acting foreign minister told AFP in an interview.

"The act that the Zionists carried out in Tehran was a strategic mistake because it will cost them gravely," Ali Bagheri said one day after attending an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

Although Israel has not commented on Haniyeh's death, Iran has vowed to retaliate, setting the region on edge.

Bagheri accused Israel of wanting "to expand tension, war and conflict to other countries," while asserting it was not in a position to fight Iran.

"The Zionists are in no position to start a war against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

1242 GMT — Israel orders evacuation of Khan Younis ahead of new offensive

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for civilians in southern Gaza of Khan Younis in preparation for a new offensive in the area.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee called on residents in the towns of Salqa, al-Qarara, Bani Suheila, Abasan, and Khuza'a, Sheikh Nasser, al-Satar, and al-Mahatta to evacuate immediately towards what he called a “humanitarian zone” west of Khan Younis.

The spokesman claimed that Hamas uses these areas for launching rockets towards Israel.

0955 GMT — Palestinian death toll nears 39,700 in Israel's brutal Gaza war

The health ministry in Gaza has said that At least 39,699 people have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

The toll includes 22 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,722 people as having been wounded in Gaza since October 7 last year.

0935 GMT — Palestine demands ICC arrest warrant for Israel’s Smotrich

Palestine has demanded an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for his call to starve two million people in Gaza to death.

"This is an explicit admission of adopting and bragging about the policy of genocide," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Smotrich said Monday that letting two million people in Gaza die from hunger might be "justified and moral."

0930 GMT — EU condemns Israeli Smotrich's starving-to-death comments

The EU has "strongly" condemned recent statements by Israel's finance minister suggesting it might be "justified" to let civilians in Gaza starve to death.

"Deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"Bezalel Smotrich saying that 'it might be justified and moral' to let Israel 'cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger' until the 'hostages are returned' is beyond ignominious," said Borrell, adding: "It demonstrates, once again, his contempt for international law and for basic principles of humanity."

0918 GMT — UK urges Israel to comply with humanitarian law over prison abuse

Britain has expressed serious concern after an Israeli human rights group described Israeli prisons as a "network of torture camps", reporting systematic abuse of Palestinian detainees.

B'Tselem's report, based on testimonies from 55 Palestinian detainees, detailed numerous forms of mistreatment by Israeli prison authorities, including "arbitrary violence, sexual assault, humiliation and degradation, deliberate starvation, sleep deprivation, and the denial of adequate medical treatment".

0905 GMT — Israel to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has said the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the Palestinian Authority would be revoked over Oslo's "anti-Israel behaviour" since the Gaza war began in October.

"I ordered the termination of any representation on behalf of the Norwegian Embassy in Israel vis-a-vis the Palestinian Authority", Katz said in a statement, adding that "there is a price for anti-Israel behaviour".

0755 GMT — Aid worker from World Central Kitchen killed in Gaza

The World Central Kitchen (WCK), a US-based aid group, has said that one of its staff members was killed in central Gaza.

In a statement, WCK said Nadi Sallout, a Palestinian, was killed near the central city of Deir al-Balah, without providing details about the circumstances of his death.

"He was an integral member of our warehouse team from the early days of our response in Rafah and a humanitarian at his very core," WCK said.