President Joe Biden has said he is "not confident" Donald Trump would concede peacefully if he loses the US election, while the Republican's rival Kamala Harris — who was interrupted by pro-Gaza protesters — warned a Trump victory would usher in a lawless administration set on curtailing Americans' freedoms.

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," Biden told US network CBS on Wednesday after he was asked if he expected a peaceful transfer of power in 2025.

"He means what he says. We don't take him seriously," Biden warned. "He means it."

Trump has been impeached twice and indicted twice over various alleged attempts to cheat in the 2020 election — which he still has not acknowledged he lost — and was convicted of 34 felonies over a hush-money scheme to deceive voters in 2016.

His claims of widespread fraud in 2020 preceded the storming of the US Capitol — and the wounding of more than 100 police officers — by a violent mob determined to prevent the certification of his defeat.

Democrats Biden and Harris are meanwhile facing accusations of being complicit in Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

Israel, which has received unbridled political support and modern weaponry from Biden administration, has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, and wounded over 92,000 others. Thousands have perished under the debris of bombed homes while nearly 10,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israeli troops.

But some 45 American physicians, surgeons and nurses, who have volunteered in Gaza since last October say the likely death toll from Israel's genocidal war is "already greater than 92,000".

According to a study published in the journal Lancet, the accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people.