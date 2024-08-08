Hedging their bets over a possible Donald Trump return to the White House, a group of Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced a bill to prevent future administrations from enacting Muslim bans.

Introduced by Senator Chris Coons and Congresswoman Judy Chu on Wednesday, the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants (NO BAN) Act would strengthen federal immigration law to prevent discrimination based on religion and to ensure that any use of the authority to suspend entry into the country is narrowly tailored.

"A hateful stain on our nation, Trump's Muslim ban was inspired by bigotry and Islamophobia and did lasting damage to the families it separated," said Chu, referring to restrictions ordered by then-President Trump soon after taking office in 2017 on entries to the US of refugees from several majority-Muslim nations.

Trump had threatened a "Muslim ban" before taking office in 2016 and is now seeking to return to the presidency for a second term.

'Senseless policy'

In a statement, Chu added that she was "so grateful" when the administration of Joe Biden, Trump's successor, took action on its first day in office in 2021 to rescind all versions of the ban, "but we can't risk letting prejudice against Muslims, or any other religious minority, become policy once again".