The US has said there must be "zero tolerance'" for sexual abuse or rape of any detainee after new footage showed Israeli soldiers raping a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention camp.

"There ought to be zero tolerance for sexual abuse, rape of any detainee. Period. That's a fundamental belief of the United States," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

Miller added that if there are detainees who have been abused, sexually assaulted or raped, Israel needs to "fully investigate" those actions and hold anyone responsible accountable.

He said the video and reports of sexual abuse at the notorious Israeli detention centre are "horrific", adding that the human rights of prisoners "need to be respected".

"It is appropriate that the IDF in this case, has announced an investigation, has arrested a number of people who are alleged to have been involved, and I won't speak to the outcome of that investigation, but it ought to proceed swiftly," he added.

When asked about the reactions of far-right Israeli politicians who protested against the arrest of soldiers who allegedly raped Palestinian prisoners, with some lawmakers attempting to justify the rapes, Miller said: "There is no justification for rape of anyone, as I said, there must be zero tolerance for sexual assault of detainees."

'Deeply, deeply concerning'

"Our principle, the principle that we believe ought to apply to Israel, is the principle that ought to apply anywhere in the world, and that is that the rule of law needs to hold. And, so, we have seen the statements by the IDF chief of staff that these investigations are important, that they're going to continue, and that is fully appropriate," he added.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre found the reports "deeply, deeply concerning".