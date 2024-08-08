TÜRKİYE
Turkish deputy FM criticises Netanyahu government for regional chaos
Nuh Yilmaz says true peace in the Middle East can only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation and implementing a two-state solution.
Nuh Yilmaz stresses the need for increased pressure on Israel and its allies to achieve justice for Palestine, and called for continued international support for the Palestinian cause. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 8, 2024

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for regional chaos, calling it extremist and racist.

During a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on Wednesday, Yilmaz accused Netanyahu's administration of being extremist and racist, saying it has deliberately thrown the region into chaos for political gain.

He pointed to the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh as an example, stating that this act undermined efforts towards peace.

Yilmaz expressed his condolences for Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on July 31, and denounced the killing as a shameless act that violated Iran's sovereignty.

He argued that Israel's actions were threatening the region and fragile international order. Yilmaz also reiterated Türkiye's support for Palestinian resistance and emphasised that the Palestinian cause remains strong, despite continued Israeli aggression.

Two-state solution

Highlighting Israel's ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, Yilmaz insisted that true peace in the Middle East can only be achieved by ending this occupation and implementing a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

He criticised Israel's rejection of international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and blocking of humanitarian aid, noting that the Israeli parliament has recently passed laws that reject the establishment of a Palestinian state and designate the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as a terrorist organisation.

Yilmaz warned that if Israel is not restrained, Netanyahu could expand the conflict, leading to severe consequences for the region and beyond.

He also criticised the international community, particularly the UN, for failing to prevent bloodshed and condemned members of the US Congress for applauding Netanyahu during his recent visit to Washington, questioning whether they were cheering on a genocide.

