TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Flying animals' adorn Cappadocia's sky
Over 60 figured hot air balloons, including designs like a frog, elephant, turtle, and windmill, took off from the Goreme district of Nevsehir as the city kicked off international festival.
'Flying animals' adorn Cappadocia's sky
The festival's daily balloon flights will continue until August 11, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Cappadocia from the air. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 8, 2024

The sky over Türkiye’s fairy-tale-like destination of Cappadocia has come alive with a vibrant display of hot air balloons as part of the Culture Road Festival, which started on Thursday.

The festival, organised by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, showcases a spectacular array of figurative hot air balloons floating above the region's iconic fairy chimneys.

Festival-goers from more than a dozen countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Brazil, England, the Netherlands and Switzerland, have gathered to watch the spectacle.

Over 60 figured balloons, including designs like frog, elephant, turtle, rocket, heart, wolf, and windmill, took off from the Goreme district of Nevsehir, and flew over the valleys for approximately 45 minutes.

RECOMMENDED

More than half a million tourists went on balloon tours last year, and that number is expected to surge 30 percent this year, officials say.

RelatedInternational chefs delight tourists in Türkiye's gem Cappadocia

"Cappadocia is the global center for hot air ballooning, with 150 balloons flying daily in a festival-like atmosphere," says Mehmet Halis Aydogan, president of the Anatolian Hot Air Balloon Operators Association, adding the city will soon host the largest such festival in the world.

The festival's daily balloon flights will continue until August 11.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan