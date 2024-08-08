South Korea plans to require electric vehicle (EV) makers to disclose the brand of batteries in cars due to safety concerns after a vehicle in an underground parking lot caught fire, causing extensive damage, a newspaper reported.

The transport ministry intended to amend laws to require car companies to identify battery manufacturers, the Chosun Ilbo reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed transport ministry official.

Automakers in South Korea currently need to disclose certain information about vehicles, including size and fuel efficiency, but only limited details on batteries, such as power capacity, and do not have to cite the manufacturers, the newspaper said.

The transport ministry declined to give an immediate comment on the report.

Last week, a Mercedes-Benz electric sedan with batteries made by Chinese company Farasis Energy caught fire in the underground garage of an apartment in the South Korean city of Incheon, according to media reports.

The blaze took more than eight hours to extinguish and damaged about 140 cars and 23 people were hospitalised due to smoke inhalation, Yonhap news agency said.

Mercedes-Benz Korea said in a statement it took the incident very seriously and planned to cooperate with authorities to determine the cause.

Farasis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.