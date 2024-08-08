The world is watching in awe as the Paris Olympic Games unfolds on the banks of Seine, bringing together the world’s best athletes for what is billed as the planet’s greatest sporting spectacle.

To celebrate 100 years since the 1924 Olympics in the French capital, Paris has spared no expense: the most closely followed sporting event on the planet is hosting an impressive set of 34,000 journalists, with a proposed ticket sales of 10 million for the 329 events and expects four billion TV viewers tuning in from all corners of the world.

Yet, while the City of Lights shines in the spotlight, an unsettling shadow looms over the spectacle: the blatant exclusion of French Muslim athletes who wear the hijab.

As the President of theForum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations (FEMYSO), a French citizen and a former swimmer who competed at the national level, I am compelled to address the gendered Islamophobia that tarnishes the spirit of inclusivity that the Olympics should embody.

All-round criticism

As if these Olympics weren't criticised by many French who denounce the eviction of students from their residences, the “social cleansing” of certain banks of the Seine River to evacuate the homeless and more, the French government seizes every opportunity to revive its irrational “Muslim problem”.

On September 24, Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera made it abundantly clear:“The representatives of our delegations on our French teams will not be wearing the veil” at the Paris 2024 Games.

The justification given is the age-old “attachment to a regime of strict secularism” to which all the French delegation must submit. The government considers French athletes to be public servants, and as such, they are subject to an obligation of neutrality that prevents them from wearing any religious symbol.

This political choice is all the more alarming since France is the only nation to impose such a ban on its delegation during its own Games.

Timothee Gauthierot, basketball coach and town councillor in Noisy-Le-Sec, questions such a measure: “When a country imposes a headscarf ban [...], we'll be the first to say it's not normal [...]. Well, likewise, when we're the only ones to ban it, we should ask ourselves the same question [...].

It is not surprising that on August 6, Gauthier was suspended from his role as a basketball coach in Noisy-Le-Sec by the French Federation of Basketball for his support of female Muslim athletes. This incident highlights that also those who oppose discriminatory policies face repercussions.

Haifa Tlili, a post-doctoral researcher specialising in Islamophobia in sports and in Muslim women's relationship with their bodies, bluntly criticises the nauseating double discourse.

“I would have liked to be thrilled for the Olympics, but because of this subject, I have seen a blatant hypocrisy coming out […]. The very fact that this subject is being kept out of the spotlight calls into question all the principles of inclusion, of living together, of feminism, of sport for all [...]”.