Russia said on Thursday that clashes continued in two districts of the Kursk region, where Moscow says it has been fighting incursions by Ukrainian troops since Tuesday.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry revealed that its forces, together with the country’s Federal Security Service, continued to take out “armed formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces” in Kursk’s Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts.

Both districts lie adjacent to Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, where the statement said air strikes are being carried out on Ukrainian reservists.

The statement claimed that over the past 24 hours, the country’s military, through air strikes and artillery fire, and together with Russian border guards, prevented Ukrainian forces from advancing.

The statement further claimed that Ukraine lost 660 servicemen and 82 armoured vehicles, including eight tanks, 12 armoured personnel carriers, six infantry fighting vehicles, and 55 armoured combat vehicles, since the start of clashes in the region.

On Tuesday, Russia said that Ukrainian troops, including tanks and armoured combat vehicles, attacked its military positions near two border settlements in the Kursk region.

Since then, Moscow has reported that it has been repelling incursions into the border region by Ukrainian forces, in addition to countering air strikes launched at Kursk and surrounding regions.