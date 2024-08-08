As Israel shows no restraint in its industrial-scale bloodbath in Gaza, much of the global community is feeling anger, disillusionment and collective loss, with many losing faith in international institutions and law.

For months, legal professionals have been questioning the function and fairness of global institutions such as the International Criminal Court (ICC). Nothing has changed in Gaza, however.

TRT World spoke to various experts at the conference titled “Rethinking International Law After Gaza”, hosted by Türkiye’s Bogazici University in Istanbul. They pointed at some of the core problems in the enforcement of international criminal law.

“Just as powerful entities like corporations in the US manipulate legal frameworks to maintain their dominance, such as through tax evasion, this dynamic translates internationally to the exploitation of the Global South,” Shahab Saqib, lecturer at Leicester Law School, tells TRT World on the sidelines of the conference.

Addressing the conference attendees, Luigi Daniele, a lecturer at Nottingham School of Law, said that the genocide in Gaza is less about the structural features of international law and more about Israel being treated as an “exception” regarding accountability and justice.

Daniele argued that “rethinking international law after Gaza”, a theme of his presentation, has become far more important in light of the reckless violence Israel has imposed on Palestinians.

Israel’s actions have been widely regarded as genocidal by human right groups, exemplifying a wide range of international law violations.

For the first time in the past 76 years of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian lands, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is investigating Tel Aviv for genocide.

As several states have stepped up to pursue the case of genocide against Israel at the ICJ, some positive developments have occurred in the form of arrest warrants being issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. A similar ICC judgement was passed on some Hamas officials.

Yet, there has been no tangible improvement in Gaza. Since October 7 last year, the Israeli army has killed at least 39,699 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 91,722 others.

In complete violation of international law and norms, Israeli forces have targeted journalists, aid and rescue workers, and medical professionals. Israeli forces have been found guilty of torturing and raping detainees who are held without trial or charges, while simultaneously enforcing harsh apartheid-like policies in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israeli exception

Israeli authorities have objected to ICC cases on the grounds that the court lacks jurisdiction over its actions, as it’s not a member of the Rome Statute, the 1998 treaty that established the ICC.

However, the ICC can act against Israeli officials because Palestine, a non-member observer state at the UN General Assembly, is under Israeli occupation.

Additionally, the Four Geneva Conventions, ratified by every country including Israel and Palestine, have been cited by various UN bodies since October 7 as being subject to “grave breaches” by Israel.

At the Bogazici conference, Daniele tells TRT World that Western political elites are perpetuating this conception of Israel “as a state above the law to which international humanitarian law and war crimes regulations don't apply.”