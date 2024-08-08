WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel-Norway diplomatic row over Palestine widens
Israel has revoked accreditation of Norwegian diplomats dealing with Palestinian Authority (PA) over Oslo’s recognition of the Palestinian state.
Israel-Norway diplomatic row over Palestine widens
Norway  said it had summoned an Israeli embassy official to protest Israel's decision [Reuters] / Others
By Staff Reporter
August 8, 2024

Israel has revoked the accreditation of eight Norwegian diplomats working as representatives to the Palestinian Authority, drawing a sharp response from Norway's foreign minister who called it "an extreme act".

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday the decision to revoke the diplomats' status was made in response to what he described as Norway's anti-Israeli conduct, including its recognition of a Palestinian state.

Norway blames the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the diplomatic spat and is now considering its response to the situation, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

"This is an extreme act that primarily affects our ability to help the Palestinian population ... Today's decision will have consequences for our relationship with the Netanyahu government," he said.

Norway said it had summoned an Israeli embassy official to protest Israel's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the Palestinian Authority.

The decision was also condemned by the Palestinian Authority, as a "violation and breach of international laws".

RECOMMENDED

"The decision of the Israeli foreign ministry regarding the Norwegian mission in Palestine has dangerous dimensions and carries major repercussions," Hussein Al-Sheikh, general secretary of President Mahmoud Abbas's Palestinian Liberation Organization said in a statement on the social media platform X.

Norway in the 1990s helped negotiate the Oslo Accords, a set of agreements designed to bring peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

While peace has remained elusive, the Nordic country still chairs the international donor group for the Palestinians.

Norway had long argued that a two-state solution could only be achieved through dialogue and not a unilateral approach, but eventually lost confidence in this strategy.

Along with Spain and Ireland, Norway in May officially recognised a Palestinian state in the hope this would help accelerate efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza in which nearly 40,000 people, most of them women and children, have been killed.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan