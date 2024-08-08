Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took the oath of office on Thursday to lead a 17-member transitional government in Bangladesh.

It came after weeks of protests which led to the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.​​​​​​​

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus, 84, and his team at the presidential office in the national capital of Dhaka.

The position of the head of the transitional government is officially called "chief adviser".

Most members of the transitional government are technocrats. The team includes two members from the student group which led protests that forced Hasina to resign and flee Bangladesh on Monday.

Army chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman had announced the formation of a transitional government after Hasina fled to India, where she is currently.