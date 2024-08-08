The viral pose of Turkish silver medalist Yusuf Dikec, who became a worldwide sensation in Paris 2024 for his distinctive shooting style, has also become an expression of “creative extremism,” drawing attention to Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza.

As Israel’s attacks draw worldwide condemnation, art has played a significant role in raising awareness of the relentless air and ground assault.

The shooting style of Dikec has become the subject of drawings and animations. In a visual that attracted attention on social media, Dikec is depicted shooting at the Olympics alongside Kim Ye-ji from South Korea, who also won a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol category, and an Israeli soldier.

In the part of the image featuring Dikec and Kim, the shooters are shown hitting their targets, while the audience cheers and waves their national flags in celebration.

The Israeli soldier, meanwhile, instead of hitting the target board, is shown shooting at the people in the stands behind, and even at a cat, drawing attention to Israel’s actions in the Palestinian enclave, which have claimed some 40,000 Palestinian lives, most of them being women and children.

'Creative extremism'

Another example of "creative extremism" that gained attention online is an animation of Dikec giving shooting lessons to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.