Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has said.

Erdogan said on Thursday the Türkiye-Albania relationship is at an advanced level, and that defence industry cooperation will be further strengthened through commercial, economic, and military contacts.

The Turkish leader referred to frustrating efforts by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) to gain a foothold in Albania, expressing confidence that the Balkan country would continue to work towards eliminating the group's structure in its education, health, and religious sectors.