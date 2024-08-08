TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president, Albanian PM discuss bilateral ties, fighting terrorism
President Erdogan says the Türkiye-Albania relationship is at an advanced level, and that defence industry cooperation will be further strengthened through commercial, economic, and military contacts.
Turkish president, Albanian PM discuss bilateral ties, fighting terrorism
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Edi Rama hold phone conversation over bilateral relations and terrorism. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
August 8, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has said.

Erdogan said on Thursday the Türkiye-Albania relationship is at an advanced level, and that defence industry cooperation will be further strengthened through commercial, economic, and military contacts.

The Turkish leader referred to frustrating efforts by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) to gain a foothold in Albania, expressing confidence that the Balkan country would continue to work towards eliminating the group's structure in its education, health, and religious sectors.

RECOMMENDED

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.​​​​​​​

RelatedTürkiye, Albania mark century of diplomatic relations with joint statement
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan