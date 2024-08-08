Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris doubled down on her support of Israel amid its brutal war on Gaza this week, potentially costing her valuable American voters who have been on the fence since her campaign began last month.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Americans from Minnesota are expressing disappointment with Harris' running mate Governor Tim Walz, who recently cancelled a meeting with them at the last minute.

Harris and Walz both appeared in Michigan Wednesday night, a crucial swing state with the largest Arab American population in the United States. While speaking at a rally in Detroit, Harris was interrupted by Palestine solidarity protesters.

"Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide," they chanted. "We won’t vote for genocide."

Harris initially brushed off the protesters, but she eventually appeared to grow exasperated with them, saying, "If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I am speaking."

The audience of more than 15,000 people erupted into cheers at her words, and footage showed solidarity protesters being jeered and told to shut up by the crowd as they were escorted away.

Online reaction to Harris' rebuke was swift, with many voters expressing disappointment and calling the incident a missed opportunity for Harris to change the US tone on Gaza.

Amid the furore, Harris' national security advisor Phil Gordon tweeted on Thursday, "VP has been clear: she will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. She does not support an arms embargo on Israel. She will continue to work to protect civilians in Gaza and to uphold international humanitarian law."

Criticism of Walz

Meanwhile, scrutiny over running mate Tim Walz' position on Israel is growing. As governor of Minnesota, Walz has had a warm relationship with Congresswoman Ilham Omar and Attorney General Keith Ellison, elected Muslim Americans who have both expressed support for him in recent days.

But community organisers say Walz has not been supportive of the Palestinians in his state. Within days of the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, Walz attended a vigil and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in Minnesota.

Speaking to TRT World, Sana Wazwaz, chapter lead of American Muslims for Palestine, said she would like to see Walz reach out to her community as well.

"He has not shown up to a single mosque, a single funeral service for the folks in our community that have lost family members," she said.