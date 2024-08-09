A Turkish court has blocked online gaming platform Roblox, citing concerns over content that could lead to the exploitation of children.

"Our country is obliged to take the necessary measures to ensure the protection of our children," Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on the social media platform X. "Using technology in a negative way is never acceptable."

He said a Turkish court blocked access to the game after an investigation by prosecutors in the southern province of Adana that stemmed from concerns that the platform was being used for the exploitation of children.

Roblox, a popular platform for creating and playing user-generated games, has faced criticism in several countries for containing inappropriate content that exposes children to abuse and paedophilia.

A recurring stage for abuse

In the colourful, seemingly innocent world of Roblox, where millions of children gather daily to play and create, a darker reality rears its head very often.

Take the case of one user named DoctorRofatnik, or simply “Doc” who became a disturbing symbol of this hidden danger.

With his charm and popularity, Doc captivated young players on the platform, building a following through his game, Sonic Eclipse Online, and his brash persona on social media.

However, beneath the surface, Doc was embroiled in a web of predatory behaviour, manipulating his young audience and turning a digital space where kids gather into a trap for exploitation.

Doc's dark and provocative humor, including jokes about rape and derogatory remarks towards young girls, gained him a disturbing following on Roblox.

However, when screenshots of his predatory messages to a preteen surfaced, Roblox Corp. swiftly shut down his account, though his controversial persona left a lasting impact.

Roblox, a platform designed for children, where over 40 percent of its users are preteens, has become a fertile ground for predators.

With only 3,000 moderators overseeing its vast digital landscape—significantly fewer than platforms like TikTok, which employs 40,000 moderators for its larger user base—Roblox struggles to keep its young users safe.

Unlike other social media apps that restrict or sanitise content for children under 13, Roblox's very nature makes it a target for those seeking to exploit its youngest players.

Since 2018, at least two dozen people in the US have been arrested for abducting or abusing victims they groomed on Roblox, with alarming cases surfacing in just the past year.

According to a Bloomberg report, these predators often blend into the virtual playground, using Robux, its virtual currency, and anonymous identities to lure children into dangerous situations.