Nine areas in eastern Syria saw fighting between Arab tribes and the US-backed terror group PKK/YPG, in an escalation of tensions in the province of Deir Ezzor, sources have told Anadolu.

Arab tribes clashed with PKK/YPG terrorists in the eastern and southeastern rural areas of Deir Ezzor on Wednesday.

The tribes attacked road checkpoints and the headquarters of the PKK/YPG in the villages of Al Busayrah, Ibrahiyyah, Alharija, Tayyaneh, Abu Hamam, Gazanic, Kashkiyya and Dhiban and Latwa.

A warplane belonging to the international coalition led by the US made a low flight above the Deir Ezzor countryside.

In areas occupied by the PKK/YPG in Deir Ezzor, sporadic clashes have been occurring since last August between oppressed Arab tribes and terrorists.

Arab tribes cleared 33 villages of terrorists in Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces, as well as the Manbij district of Aleppo, by carrying out attacks last August and September.

But tribal forces later withdrew from the villages to prevent civilian casualties from YPG/PKK attacks and agreed to negotiate with US forces, who work with the YPG/PKK.