For the past three decades, economic sanctions have become the most significant tool of economic statecraft wielded by the United States and its Western allies.

The goal has been to address international challenges to peace and security that range from ending internal conflict and territorial aggression to thwarting nuclear proliferation, massive human rights violations and terrorism.

Driven by superpower cooperation in the optimism of the Cold War’s demise in the 1980s, the first decade of these sanctions originated in the United Nations Security Council and led to relative success in ending apartheid in South Africa, and ending wars in the Balkans, and Sierra Leone, Liberia and Angola.

With the US and Great Britain taking the lead at the time, all UN members agreed to implement and enforce these measures. Under these auspices, the US diversified the type of sanctions imposed and expanded dramatically the number of entities and individuals targeted.

When the sanctions era began in the 1990s, less than 10 percent of the world economy was sanctioned. Now nearly one-third of the global economy operates under sanctions.

Moreover, in 2024 sanctions are a structural reality in eight of the worst cases of humanitarian disasters tracked by Concern Worldwide and are operative in 10 of the globe’s violent conflicts listed by the International Crisis Group.

Major critiques

In the past decade, several substantial, valid critiques of international, and especially of the US' autonomous sanctions, have developed. They question the effectiveness of sanctions and their negative effect on human rights and well-being.

One argument maintains that the US has currently imposed sanctions against 38 countries and issues such as terrorism and human trafficking, which illustrates they are overused because they have become too easy to impose by the President or Congress. And they have failed to achieve their objectives in virtually any case of the past decade.

The evidence in support is convincing as stalled and endless sanctions of targets like Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, and North Korea have become intractable disputes.

The second critique identifies the significant negative impact of sanctions on the socioeconomic welfare of innocent civilians within the target nation.

Specifically, imposing sanctions on banks and restricting access to international financial markets can spur inflation and the general deterioration of economic quality of life. This often worsens human rights in a country run by repressive governments.

Additionally, in societies suffering from war, sanctions create major barriers to providing humanitarian relief to innocents trapped in the violence.

Sanctions so pervade the international environment that their entanglement with other global trends and crises is shocking.

These charges present the harsh reality that sanctions failures and severity have had a deleterious effect on US foreign policy generally, hurting its global prestige and power. Their overuse has also contributed to deep divisions in the UN Security Council, ending the era of sanctions effectiveness and global legitimacy.

A way forward

For the next US president and Congress to correct the quagmire of ineffective, ongoing sanctions, and establish new means and structures that improve sanctions success or aid their demise, I offer three recommendations.

The first is to create an independent commission to undertake an all-government review of the role and purpose of sanctions in US foreign policy.