WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nadeem wins Paris 2024 men's javelin gold in historic first for Pakistan
It is the sixth longest throw of all time, and Asia’s best ever in Olympics.
Nadeem wins Paris 2024 men's javelin gold in historic first for Pakistan
It is the sixth longest throw of all time, and Asia’s best ever in Olympics. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
August 8, 2024

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the Olympic men's javelin title in Paris, his country's first individual gold at a Summer Games.

Nadeem threw an Olympic record of 92.97 metres for victory on Thursday, India's defending champion Neeraj Chopra taking silver with 89.45. Grenada's Anderson Peters claimed bronze with 88.54m.

Before Arshad's remarkable victory, Pakistan had never won an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

RECOMMENDED

All of Pakistan's previous three gold medals came in field hockey, with their team winning gold in 1960, 1968 and 1984.

Prior to Thursday, only two Pakistan athletes had won individual medals of any colour – with a wrestling bronze in 1960 and a boxing bronze in 1988.

Since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Pakistan has not won a medal of any kind.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace