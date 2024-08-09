In pictures: Israeli ultimatum sparks Palestinian exodus from Khan Younis
In pictures: Israeli ultimatum sparks Palestinian exodus from Khan YounisStreams of families flee in vehicles and on foot, their belongings heaped on donkey carts and motorcycle rickshaws as they make their slow escape along congested roads amid threats of Israeli bombardment.
Displaced Palestinians make their way as they flee the eastern part of Khan Younis following an Israeli army ultimatum, in Khan Younis in southern Gaza / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 9, 2024

Thousands of Palestinians, already displaced, have again been forced to flee Khan Younis in southern besieged Gaza by Israel.

Streams of families fled in various vehicles and on foot, their belongings heaped on donkey carts and motorcycle rickshaws as they made their slow escape along congested roads.

It comes after Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee ordered residents in the towns of Salqa, al-Qarara, Bani Suheila, Abasan, Khuza'a, Sheikh Nasser, al-Satar, and al-Mahatta to flee immediately toward what he described a "humanitarian zone" west of Khan Younis.

In the tiny Palestinian enclave, there's no "safe-zone", Palestinians say. For over 10 months, Israel has been bombing Gaza indiscriminately and everywhere. On Thursday, Palestinians were burned alive after Israel struck a crowded camp that had been designated a "safe zone."

Conservative estimates show Israel has taken the lives of some 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded almost 92,000 others. Thousands have perished under the debris of bombed homes while some 10,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israeli troops.

Some 45 American physicians, surgeons and nurses, who have volunteered in Gaza since last October say the likely death toll from Israel's genocidal war is "already greater than 92,000". According to a study published in the journal Lancet, the accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people.

These powerful images capture the new Palestinian exodus

