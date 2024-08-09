Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has alluded to Ukraine's offensive into Russia's Kursk region for the first time since it was launched three days ago, saying "Russia brought the war to our land and should feel what it has done."

"I am grateful to each warrior, each soldier and commander who ensures the defence of our Ukrainian positions and the fulfilment of our defensive tasks. Ukrainians know how to achieve their goals," Zelenskyy added in Thursday's statement on Telegram.

Pro-Kiev forces stormed into Russia's southwestern Kursk region on Tuesday morning, deploying around 1,000 troops and more than two dozen armoured vehicles and tanks, according to the Russian army.

It appears to be the most significant Ukrainian attack into Russia since the war began, with independent analysts suggesting Kiev's troops had advanced up to 10 kilometres into Russia.

'Major provocation'