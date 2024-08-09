WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil, Nicaragua expel each others' envoys
Brazil's ambassador to Nicaragua reportedly skips official ceremony in Managua to commemorate Nicaragua's Sandinista revolution that brought President Daniel Ortega to power, igniting fresh tensions.
Brazil, Nicaragua expel each others' envoys
Ortega came to power in the 1980s following the Sandinista victory. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
August 9, 2024

Brazil and Nicaragua have expelled each others' ambassadors, as souring relations between the two Latin American nations deepened into a fresh diplomatic feud.

A Brazilian diplomatic source told the AFP news agency on Thursday the latest flareup in tensions came after Brazil's ambassador to Nicaragua skipped an official ceremony in Managua.

The event was the July 19 commemoration of Nicaragua's Sandinista revolution that would eventually lead to President Daniel Ortega coming to power, several exiled Nicaraguan opposition media reported.

Brazil's ambassador was not the only diplomat absent from the ceremony, the source noted.

Nicaragua nonetheless asked the Brazilian ambassador to leave the country, leading Brasilia to reciprocate on Thursday.

Brazil's ambassador "has left our country, our Nicaragua, and similarly our ambassador... is on her way to our homeland," Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is also Ortega's wife, told state media.

RelatedEU, US slap sanctions on Nicaragua as Ortega begins term

'Alone in Latin America'

Relations between the two leftist-led countries have cooled since Ortega ignored attempts by Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to mediate — at the request of Pope Francis — talks to help secure the release of a jailed bishop.

RECOMMENDED

In January, Nicaragua released two Roman Catholic bishops, 13 priests and three seminarians, sending them to Rome, according to exiled opposition media.

"This is a tough blow for the Nicaraguan dictatorship because it will become more isolated and alone in Latin America, but above all more isolated and alone within the left-wing Latin American group," the country's former ambassador to the Organization of American States, Arturo McFields, who lives in exile in the United States, told AFP.

Later on Thursday, Nicaragua's government said it had released seven priests detained last week and sent them to Rome.

They were part of a group of 13 Nicaraguan priests placed under house arrest in the northern city of Matagalpa.

The government did not release any details about the other six priests.

Ortega came to power in the 1980s following the Sandinista victory.

Although he was voted out of office in 1990, he returned to the presidency in 2007.

More than 300 people were killed, according to the United Nations, when anti-government protests spread across Nicaragua in 2018.

Ortega's government called the demonstrations as an attempted coup orchestrated by the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace